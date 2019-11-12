e-paper
Sikhs celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

Nov 12, 2019
Pune: The Sikh community celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Sahib, the founder of Sikhism. They observed the occasion following the three fundamental principles of life enunciated by the first Sikh Guru — Kirat Karo (work hard), Naam Japo (meditate on the Lord, sing His name) and Vand Chhako (share before you consume).

The celebrations began early morning with recitation of hymns of Guru Nanak which will continue late in the night. Devotees visiting gurdwaras across the city were treated for Guru Ka Langar (community kitchen) where food was served wholeheartedly to all alike by the young Sikh circles. Non-stop reading of Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs, called the Akhand Path, took place in gurdwaras before Gurpurab.

A non-stop reading of ‘Akhand Path’ of the Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs was carried out in all the Gurudwaras of the city.

The Poona Camp Sikh Association that looks after Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar celebrated the birth anniversary with arti, a divine song that celebrates the nature of whole of universe and need to conserve environment. The association stated, “The concept of Sikhism is to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Devji who spoke of God, universal brotherhood, love, humility, simplicity, equality and tolerance for the mankind.”

Daljit Singh Rank, joint secretary, Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar, Camp, said, “Scores of people visited our langar which was open for all. Many programmes, including recital of Gurbani and reading of the holy text carried out to observe the event.”

Manjett Singh Virdi, a Sikh community member, said, “The teachings of Guru Nanak are to serve the poor and needy and go beyond caste and religion-based differences. He believed that there is one God and all are equal in His eyes. We also organised blood donation camps and bike rallies.”

Rajwant Singh, founder, Worldwide NGO Sikh Helpline, said, “The teachings of Guru Nanak are timeless and show that all human beings are equal.” The helpline has made available Sikh literature on religion and the teachings of Guru Nanak to the society at large with the objective of spreading the message of first Sikh Guru.

