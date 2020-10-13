Sikhs in J&K want end to ‘step motherly treatment’

cities

The Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday urged the Centre and J&K administration to put an end to discrimination against the community.

Addressing media persons here, president of the Sikh Progressive Front (SPF) Balvinder Singh expressed concern over the “step motherly treatment to the micro minority Sikh community of J&K”.

Singh said the discriminatory attitude of the BJP-PDP alliance was first observed in 2017, when with an intention to debar the educated Sikh youth from the package of special drive for non migrant Kashmiri, they amended the J&K Migrant (Special Drive) Recruitment Rules 2009 in terms of SRO 425 and added a clause stating that non migrant Kashmiri means “Kashmiri Pandit”.

“There is no doubt that Kashmiri Pandits deserved all the benefits due to their miseries and sufferings but it is unfortunate that Sikhs who didn’t migrate were excluded from it,” he added.

He said while constituting Public Service Commission, the present UT administration deceived the Sikh community by not including their member in it.

Two other leaders S Manjit Singh and S Harmohinder Singh said the community was also totally neglected when Punjabi was not included in the J&K Official Languages Bill 2020.

They also cited other instances and urged L-G Manoj Sinha to put an end to such type of discrimination.