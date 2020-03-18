Sindhi community cancels new year celebrations

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 18:55 IST

Pune The Sindhi community of Pimpri has cancelled the celebrations of Cheti Chand, their new year, over Covid-19 (coronavirus) spread fears. This is the first time the community has decided to not hold their new year festivities since they settled in Pimpri post the 1949 partition.

Manohar Jetwani, Sindhu Seva Sangam’s cultural secretary, said, “The decision was taken at the community meeting held at Baba Chaturam Mandir in Pimpri camp. It was decided to cancel the celebrations of Lilashah Jayanti (March 19), Cheti Chand ustav (March 25) and cultural programmes (April 7).”

Nearly 30,000 Sindhis living in Pimpri celebrate these festivals every year.

The Pimpri camp merchants also decided to close down their shops from Wednesday.