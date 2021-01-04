Sirsa farmers warn BJP-JJP leaders against entering their village

cities

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:56 IST

Residents of Nanakpur in Haryana’s Sirsa district have put posters in their village, banning the entry of BJP-JJP leaders and dared them to “face” lathicharge if they tried to flout the ban.

In the posters, farmers have warned the BJP-JJP leaders against entering their village.

“If any BJP-JJP leader enters our village, we will resort to lathicharging the same way Haryana Police did at Pipli in Kurukshetra last year during farmers’ protest march,” the posters read.

Sirsa is the hometown of Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, his granduncle Ranjit Singh Chautala, power minister in the Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government.

Buta Singh, a resident of Nanakpur village, said they have decided to ban the entry of BJP-JJP leaders after holding a village-level panchayat to express solidarity with farmers.

“When the police resorted to lathicharging our farmers and using tear gas to disperse them, none of the BJP-JJP leaders supported them. Now, we have made a decision to give them a taste of their own medicine,” he added.

Ravneet Singh, another villager, said they are preparing to take part in farmers’ tractor parade in Delhi on January 26.

“Most of these leaders celebrated their new year either at their homes or at any tourist destination, while our farmers braved the cold and chilly weather. Leaders of the ruling BJP-JJP combine have no sympathy with the farmers. It’s a matter of shame for the Devi Lal clan that three MLAs from the family are supporting the government in a violation of farmers’ rights, he added.

‘Attributing stir to political parties an insult to farmers’

Haryana BJP leader and former minister Sampat Singh on Sunday said the central government should withdraw the three farm laws as they were against the interest of the farmers.

Singh, who joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in 2019, appealed to the Centre to give up its “obduracy” and repeal the three farm laws before the meeting with the groups representing the agitating farmers on January 4.

He said, “They (the laws) should be withdrawn and a new law which guarantees purchase of crops by the government at the minimum support price (MSP) should be brought in. When the government has assured that MSP would continue, then there was no reason why its applicability is not protected under a statute,” adding that attributing the stir to political parties was an insult to the farming community.