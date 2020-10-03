e-paper
Sirsa MP Duggal faces farmers' wrath, shown black flags

Sirsa MP Duggal faces farmers’ wrath, shown black flags

Duggal had gone to take part in a meeting after state BJP chief OP Dhankar asked all MPs to visit their constituencies in Haryana and make farmers aware about the benefits of the three newly enacted farm laws.

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2020 00:55 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Farmers showing black flags to Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal at Odhan village on Friday.
Farmers showing black flags to Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal at Odhan village on Friday.(Manoj Dhaka/HT)
         

A day after farmers’ associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) showed black flags to Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini and former Haryana minister Karan Dev Kamboj during their visit to Yamunanagar, Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal faced the heat at Odhan village in Sirsa on Friday.

Duggal had gone to take part in a meeting after state BJP chief OP Dhankar asked all MPs to visit their constituencies in Haryana and make farmers aware about the benefits of the three newly enacted farm laws. When she reached there, however, the farmers showed black flags and raised slogans against her.

When contacted, Duggal claimed the protesters were Congress workers.

“Once the common farmer hears about the benefits of these laws, the Congress party will never return to power,” she added.

Farmers to boycott ruling party leaders: Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said a total of 20 farmers’ unions in Haryana have decided to boycott the leaders supporting these three legislations.

“Those supporting these anti-farmers laws will have to face public protests and black flags. The farmers have decided to hold a protest in front of the residences of Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and jails minister Ranjit Chautala in Sirsa on October 6 to demand their resignation from the Khattar government. Then, we will observe minimum support price (MSP) Right Day on October 14 and gherao Delhi on November 26 and 27,” he added.

Simmering anger

Last week, farmers had shown black flags to Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal and Sonepat MP Ramesh Kaushik during their visits to Chhichhrana and Madina villages in Sonepat’s Baroda constituency. The agitators had also gheraoed the offices of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and Jannayak Janta Party MLA Devinder Babli in Uchana and Fatehabad respectively. Protesters also showed black flags to Dushyant in Kaithal too. BJP’s Indri MLA, Ram Kumar Kashyap have also faced farmers’ wrath when they confronted him, leaving him with no option but to flee.

