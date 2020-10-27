e-paper
Home / Cities / Sisodia visits govt school where five students got into IITs, 22 students clear NEET

Sisodia visits govt school where five students got into IITs, 22 students clear NEET

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: State education minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Paschim Vihar to congratulate the school’s principal and teachers after five of its students cleared Joint Entrance Examination (advanced) for admission to the various IITs this year. Further, 22 students from the school also cleared the NEET medical entrance exam this year.

According to a statement issued by the education minister’s office, Sisodia interacted with teachers and said, “If five students can go to IITs and 22 clear NEET from a single Delhi government school, then other schools can achieve this feat too. The best practices from this school should be adopted by other schools so that we can repeat and multiply this success”.

“Five years ago, the Delhi government dreamt of providing excellent education in the city’s state government schools. The 98% result in the class 12 board results, and the scale of success in JEE and NEET shows that our dream is coming true. It also shows that the quality of government schools in Delhi has become very high. We have to learn from these successes to make Delhi’s education revolution so effective that it will not only inspire our country but the whole world,” he said.

The school’s principal Preeti Saxena said they adopted a “Five-C’s” model — Connect, Counselling, Constant Motivation, Curiosity, and Creative Thinking — to enhance the educational experience.

“Teachers often tell us how they try their best to teach children in interesting and practical ways. For example, a mechanical lab is used to explain the various abstract concepts in Physics,” she said.

