SIT names former Akali MLA Mantar Brar as accused in Kotkapura FIR

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 police firing cases has named former Akali MLA Mantar Singh Brar as accused in the first information report (FIR) registered in connection with the Kotkapura incident.

With this, Brar became the first politician to be named in the firing cases. Inspector general of police (IGP) Paramraj Singh Umranangal, who is in judicial custody and has been placed under suspension, was the only person so far to have been booked in the Kotkapura case.

The FIR was registered on August 7, 2018, under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act against unidentified cops. Later, the SIT added more sections in the case.

During the hearing of a ‘blanket anticipatory bail’ application filed by Brar, SIT on Wednesday told the Faridkot district and sessions court about the development when the judge asked if the former Kotkapura MLA is wanted in the case or not.

After the SIT recorded statement saying his custodial interrogation was required as he has been named as accused, the court dismissed the bail plea declaring it as “infructuous”. The SIT filed a status report against Brar in a sealed cover, opposing his bail plea saying it is probing the contents of 157 calls he exchanged with the chief minister’s office (CMO), the DGP office, some ministers and local administration officials on the night before the firing incidents took place.

Brar had approached the court saying requisite directions be given to SIT to issue him a seven-day advance notice in event of his arrest in the cases related to sacrilege and violence in 2015.

IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, an SIT member, said, “We are investigating the cases on the merit and will conclude it soon.”

Brar claims that previous SAD government never ordered firing on protesters as then CM Parkash Singh Badal directed the administration to defuse the situation peacefully. The CM had asked the authorities not to use force on anti-sacrilege protesters, he claims.

In the Behbal Kalan case, names of former Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma, former Fazilka SP (detective) Bikramjit Singh, inspector Pardeep Singh, then Bajakhana station house officer (SHO) Amarjit Singh have been named as accused. Sharma was arrested recently and is in judicial custody.

