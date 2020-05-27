e-paper
SIT set up to crack Gopalganj triple murder

SIT set up to crack Gopalganj triple murder

cities Updated: May 27, 2020 22:55 IST
PATNA

The Bihar police Wednesday said a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to crack the Gopalganj triple murder, which took place Sunday evening.

Additional director general (headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said Saran range DIG Vijay Kumar Verma would monitor the case while an additional SP-rank official would lead the SIT.

“A unit of special task force (STF) has been deployed at Hathua block. DIG (STF) Vinay Kumar also visited the spot. The STF is assisting the Gopalganj police in carrying out raids in several parts of district and adjoining areas,” he said.

The ADG told media persons that a separate unit of CID team was collecting evidence against the criminals as well as JD (U) MLA from Kuchaikot, Amrendra Pandey alias Pappu Pandey, who has been named as accused in the case.

He said that a case has been lodged against five persons on the basis of the statement of Jai Prakash Yadav, who was injured in the shooting while his father, mother and brother died.

According to the FIR, Satish Pandey, his son Mukesh Pandey and Bateshwar Pandey were involved in the firing incident, while the JD (U) MLA has been named for hatching the conspiracy.

The ADG said the murder of Shashikant Tiwari alias Munna Tiwari at Repura village in Gopalganj district on Tuesday was a revenge killing for the triple murder. Shashikant was a close relative of JD (U) MLA and a contractor.

In this case, he said, one Munna Yadav has been arrested, while raids are on to nab two named accused, including Manu Tiwari and Parmendra Yadav. Jai Prakash Yadav, who is an RJD leader, has also been named as an accused in the case.

The ADG said that all the accused belonged to the same village.

According to police sources, the JD (U) MLA is facing several criminals cases, including of murder and extortion

