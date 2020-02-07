Six arrested for ransacking hookah parlour at Nerul

cities

Navi Mumbai

Six people were arrested for going on the rampage in a hookah parlour at Shiravane on Wednesday. Four people were injured in the incident.

Nerul police has booked 13 people, out of which six have been arrested. The group which had come to the hookah parlour was angry that it had shut.

Senior police inspector of Nerul police station, Ravindra Chavan, said, “Manoj Sharma, who runs the parlour, shut the parlour as usual at 1.30am. Around 2am, some local youths arrived at the parlour, reportedly drunk. They demanded that the parlour be opened.”

He said, “When Sharma refused, one of the youths climbed a tree and jumped into the hookah parlour premises and he forced open the door. The rest of the group entered the restaurant and ransacked it. They attacked Sharma and three other employees with sticks and iron rods.”

The six people have been remanded in police custody till February 7.