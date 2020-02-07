e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Six arrested for ransacking hookah parlour at Nerul

Six arrested for ransacking hookah parlour at Nerul

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 00:34 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai

Six people were arrested for going on the rampage in a hookah parlour at Shiravane on Wednesday. Four people were injured in the incident.

Nerul police has booked 13 people, out of which six have been arrested. The group which had come to the hookah parlour was angry that it had shut.

Senior police inspector of Nerul police station, Ravindra Chavan, said, “Manoj Sharma, who runs the parlour, shut the parlour as usual at 1.30am. Around 2am, some local youths arrived at the parlour, reportedly drunk. They demanded that the parlour be opened.”

He said, “When Sharma refused, one of the youths climbed a tree and jumped into the hookah parlour premises and he forced open the door. The rest of the group entered the restaurant and ransacked it. They attacked Sharma and three other employees with sticks and iron rods.”

The six people have been remanded in police custody till February 7.

top news
Former J-K CMs Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah booked under Public Safety Act
Former J-K CMs Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah booked under Public Safety Act
News of whistleblower doctor’s death withdrawn as Chinese social media blows up
News of whistleblower doctor’s death withdrawn as Chinese social media blows up
CBI arrests OSD to Delhi deputy CM Sisodia on alleged bribery charges
CBI arrests OSD to Delhi deputy CM Sisodia on alleged bribery charges
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities