Congress supporter, five others booked for assaulting senior leader Daljit Singh Bhola’s aide in Ludhiana

Victim said he had been receiving threats following a spat with the husband of ward number 9 Congress councillor Gulshan Kaur in a WhatsApp group

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 01:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A Congress worker and an aide of senior leader and former general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Daljit Singh Bhola, was allegedly assaulted by a party supporter and his five unidentified accomplices near the office of party MLA Sanjay Talwar, police said on Tuesday.

Complainant Ashwani Sharma, alias Gopi, said he had been receiving threats following a spat with the husband of ward number 9 Congress councillor Gulshan Kaur in a WhatsApp group. On Monday night when he was returning home after meeting Bhola, a party supporter, Sahil, and some of his accomplices intercepted and assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon and sticks. After he raised the alarm, the accused left the spot. Following this, Gopi called up Bhola who rushed him to Christian Medical College and Hospital where his condition is stable.

BOTH FACTIONS HAD A SPAT EARLIER

Sources said the two factions of the Congress leaders had indifferences over the distribution of ration among the needy. Earlier, members of both the factions had indulged in a spat in public over “discrepancies” in the distribution of ration.

Tibba police have lodged an FIR against six people, including Sahil. Assistant commissioner of police (East) Davinder Chaudhary said the case was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 325 (grievous hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code following the statement of the victim. He said more names could be added in the FIR and efforts were on to nab the accused.

