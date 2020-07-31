e-paper
Six more Covid-19 patients in Himachal, state now has 1,095 active cases

Six more Covid-19 patients in Himachal, state now has 1,095 active cases

Four people tested positive in Una district, while one case each was reported in Kangra and Chamba district

cities Updated: Jul 31, 2020 14:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Swab samples being collected for Covid-19 testing. Twelve Covid deaths have been reported in Himachal Pradesh, while 1,388 patients have recovered.
Swab samples being collected for Covid-19 testing. Twelve Covid deaths have been reported in Himachal Pradesh, while 1,388 patients have recovered.(HT Photo)
         

Shimla: Six people tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,512.

The state now has 1,095 active cases.

Four people tested positive in Una district, while one case each was reported in Kangra and Chamba district.

Special secretary, health, Nipun Jindal said so far, 12 Covid deaths have been reported in state, while 1,388 patients have recovered.

Solan remains the worst-hit district with 628 cases, followed by Kangra with 453 cases. Sirmaur has 327 cases, Hamirpur 304, Una 202, Shimla 165, Mandi 157, Chamba 104, Bilaspur 88, Kinnaur 45, and Kullu has 35 cases. Lahaul and Spiti remains the least affected district with only four cases.

