Six more succumb to Covid-19 in Ludhiana, case tally 3,870

Six more succumb to Covid-19 in Ludhiana, case tally 3,870

With these deaths, the number of casualties due to Covid-19 has reached 120

cities Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
(Representative photo)
         

With 142 fresh cases and six deaths, being reported in Ludhiana, the district count of confirmed Covid-19 cases has reached 3,870.

The fatalities include three women, including a 27-year-old who was undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The other patients were a 70-year-old woman from Durgapuri and another woman, 66, from Harkartar Colony. A man, 69, from Habib Road, two men aged 60 years from Kartar Nagar and Jodhewal Basti respectively also succumbed to the virus.

With these deaths, the number of casualties due to Covid-19 has reached 120.

Eleven undertrials, 10 health workers, a pregnant woman and among others tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

32 deaths in four days

In the last four days, the virus has claimed 32 lives. Nine patients died while 193 persons tested positive on August 1, while eight died on Sunday. Nine Covid-19 related fatalities were reported on Monday.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that there are 1287 active cases in the district.

He said that a total of 159 patients (142 from Ludhiana and 17 from other states/districts) tested positive on Tuesday.

He added that to date, a total of 66,551 samples have been taken for testing, of which 59,526 tested negative and report of 2,650 samples are awaited.

