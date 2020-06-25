e-paper
Six of family missing after car rolls down into rivulet in J&K’s Kishtwar

Police, GREF and SDRF teams have launched an operation to trace the missing people.

cities Updated: Jun 25, 2020 17:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
A head constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police and five members of his family went missing after their car skidded off the road and rolled down into a rivulet in Kishtwar district on Thursday.

Kishtwar district commissioner Rajinder Singh Dara said, “An Alto car skidded off the road and plunged into the river at around 11:00am. Six members of a family were present in the vehicle. Police, GREF and SDRF teams have launched an operation to trace the people. Prima facie it seems to be a case of overspeeding.”

Those missing have been identified as head constable Mulkh Raj Sharma, Munni Devi, Kailasho Devi, Anamika Devi 16, Shallu Devi 13 and Kaki Devi, 11.

The rivulet is a tributary of Chenab river in Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar district.

A police official said the driver lost control of the vehicle while passing Garh and Gulabgarh area of Paddar tehsil.

