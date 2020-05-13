e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Six-storey commercial building in Ulhasnagar catches fire

Six-storey commercial building in Ulhasnagar catches fire

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 00:57 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
The fifth and sixth floor of a commercial building Eagle Infra India Ltd in Ulhasnagar caught fire on Tuesday morning.
The fifth and sixth floor of a commercial building Eagle Infra India Ltd in Ulhasnagar caught fire on Tuesday morning.(Rishikesh Choudhary/HT)
         

A six-storey commercial building near Chopda Court in Ulhasnagar caught fire of Tuesday morning.

No one was injured. The building belongs to Kumar Infra India Limited and it is shut owing to the lockdown.

Ulhasnagar fire brigade reached the spot with four water tankers. Century Rayon and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation also sent one water tanker each.

“The fire broke out around 9.45am on the top two floors of the building. It took almost two hours to douse the fire. The fifth and sixth floor of the building had to be cooled down completely for half an hour after the fire was doused. The cause of the fire is not known as the building was shut for a long time,” said Sandip Asekar, sub-officer, fire department, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid-19 tracker, now has 10 crore users
Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid-19 tracker, now has 10 crore users
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
PM Modi’s stimulus for self-reliant India. Enough to reboot Indian economy?
PM Modi’s stimulus for self-reliant India. Enough to reboot Indian economy?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In