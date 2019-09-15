Six-yr-old girl murdered in Saadatganj

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:47 IST

LUCKNOW A six-year-old girl died after her father’s friend allegedly slit her throat in a slum under the Saadatganj police station limits of Old City on Sunday night.

The reason for the gruesome act is not known. SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani said the accused, Govind, had been arrested and the girl’s body sent for a post-mortem examination. The SSP said preliminary investigation hinted at Govind’s role in the crime, but the motive was yet to be ascertained.

He said the girl went missing on Sunday night while playing outside her house and later she was found lying injured outside the house of the accused.

The SSP said an FIR of murder had been registered on the complaint of the girl’s father and further probe was on over the motive for the murder.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 23:47 IST