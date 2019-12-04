Skating instructor found murdered at Marunji

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 17:37 IST

Pune The Pimpri-Chinchwad police recovered the body of a skating instructor from an open ground in Marunji near the Kolte Patil residential society on Wednesday. The police suspect that Nilesh Naik, a native of Kolhapur, was murdered using a sharp weapon as the body carried injury marks and blood stains were found at the crime spot.

Yashwant Gawari, senior inspector of Hinjewadi police station, said, “Naik had injury marks on his neck and was found lying on the open ground. We have found some liquor bottles near his body and suspect that he was consuming alcohol with someone at the spot during the night.”

Naik, a coach-cum-player of roller inline skate hockey, moved to Pune from Kolhapur eight years ago and used to train under his uncle Ashok Gunjal at Bhosalenagar.

Naik was part of the state senior inline roller skate hockey team that was training at Prabodhankar Keshrao Thakre Krida Sankul Yamunanagar, Nigdi, for the upcoming 57th National Roller Skating Championship scheduled from December 15-24 at Visakhapatnam.

Naik was also coaching the cadet, sub junior and junior teams at the Nigdi camp.

“Last night he went out with his friends for dinner after the camp got over. He (Nilesh) was never involved in any anti-social activity,” said Gunjal, who is also a skating coach.

