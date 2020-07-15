e-paper
Skill development must be encouraged among youth: Himachal guv

He was speaking during a webinar organised by Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation to mark the World Youth Skill Day.

cities Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla

         

Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday said the Jan Shikshan Sansthan should be set up in every district of the state for skill improvement and qualitative training among the youth so that they can get better employment opportunities.

He was speaking during a webinar organised by Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation to mark the World Youth Skill Day. Dattatreya said skill and technology are important in the changing scenario and can help youth in employment and self-employment. “Skills should be improved by changing the basic ideas. The labour-based system should be changed to a skill-based system,” he said.

He said demographic dividend will be fully realised only when India is able to provide universal quality education to its young population. The governor also stressed on promoting entrepreneurship among the youth by encouraging them to provide employment to others.

Workers can also be provided employment opportunities through the Gareeb Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan, he added. The governor also advocated skill education at the school-level.

