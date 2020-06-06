Slums situated behind Ludhiana’s Central Jail a threat to its security: Authorities

cities

Inmates of the Central Jail here seem to have an easy access to mobile phones. As many as 16 mobiles were recovered from them in the past one week raising a question mark on the working of jail authorities.

The phones have been recovered even when courts are closed as the courts used to be the places where they managed to get mobiles secretly when they were brought there for hearings.

According to jail officials, slums behind the jail have become a threat for the security of the jail. They said accomplices of inmates are suspected of throwing mobile phones and other contraband over the compound wall of the prison. Therefore, we have already asked the district authorities to shift the slums from there to other places.

Jail superintendent Rajiv Arora said, “Inmates don’t hesitate to hide mobile phones in their private parts as well. Some inmates have even carved cavities in the floor of barracks and bathrooms to hide mobiles. Some mobiles were recovered from garbage dumps also.”

The jail has 2,500 inmates. Earlier, there were a total of 3,400 inmates. As many as 800 inmates were shifted to other jails due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“The jail compound covers over 100 acres of land and we are conducting patrolling the entire day with the help of CRPF jawans and jail security guards. We have recovered contrabands thrown over the wall of the jail by the accused, who manage to hide in the slums,” said the superintendent.

On June 2, the Jail officials have recovered 15 mobile phones from the jail and lodged an FIR against eight inmates.

One June 3, the officials recovered one mobile phone and 32 packets of tobacco alongside the compound wall of the jail. The contrabands were thrown over the compound wall.

Earlier on April 8, 14 mobile phones were recovered from the jail.