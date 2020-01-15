“Small ranges at many places will bring in more talent”

cities

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:52 IST

Pune: Anjali Bhagwat has been the inspiration for many successful Indian shooters. She made headlines when shooting was not a popular sport in the country.

The 50-year-old former international shooter is associated with the sport as coach and is busy visiting three centres in the city — Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex shooting range in Balewadi, Club 20 in Wakad and Renuka Swaroop Girls High School at Sadashiv peth — and training 40 shooters.

Appointed as an observer at the All India Police Shooting Sports Championship underway Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Anjali shares the sport’s past, present and future in India.

How to identify more talent from Maharashtra?

We need to set up small shooting ranges at local levels to help the sport grow. It is like having feeder shooting academies which will help more youngster to learn shooting. We have a good range at Balewadi, but it is located far from the city’s main areas. So, how will an interested youngster manage travelling, school and shooting practice? Small ranges is the answer to these issues as it will increase participation and more competitions will also popularise the sport.

Take on young shooters and present facilities

The present shooters are talented and have a different mindset than what we used to have. The facilities that they get, including academies, coaches and equipment, is world class. I got my first gun after 10 years of practising the sport, but getting a gun import licence is much easier now. These benefits have made life easy for present shooters and increased their confidence to face international top-level shooters. The present way of coaching is more professional than our times.

How to pursue a costly sport like shooting?

I have kept it simple at my academy. Shooters practise from the guns and equipment provided by us. When they compete at national level, I assess and advise them because one gun costs around Rs 3.5 lakh and if you talk about ammunition then one bullet of 50 metre rifle shooting costs around Rs 36. So, it becomes a costly sport for many players. Those who make it to the national team get sponsorship from government. Many sports non-governmental organisations (NGOs) like Lakshya, Olympic Gold Quest and Go Sports are also supporting talented shooters.

Assessment of Rahi Sarnobat?

Rahi is a very talented shooter. She was injured and away from shooting range for two years, but winning medals after her comeback shows her resolve to excel. I have high hopes from her.

Medal hunt at Olympics

We will have a good performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. I am excited about the mixed team event that is introduced for the first time. Indians have a great chance of winning this event.