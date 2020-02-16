‘Smoking is also bad for your kidney and urinary bladder’

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 23:17 IST

LUCKNOW If you thought smoking is bad for the lungs and heart, think again. It also damages the kidney, urinary bladder and can cause cancer in these organs, said doctors.

“Toxins that enter the lungs with smoke damage it and also the kidney and urinary bladder when they pass through them during filtration process,” said Dr HS Pahwa while speaking at the surgical education programme organised by the department of general surgery at the KGMU.

One of the early symptoms of cancer in kidney or bladder is blood in urine and one should never ignore this.

“If there is blood in the urine, one should consult a doctor to ascertain the cause. There are three possibilities – the first being nothing but some change in the body leading to blood loss and the second could be stone or infection. The third could be cancer, hence one should not ignore it,” he said.

“Now, removal of a part of the organ such as kidney (partial nephrectomy) or bladder is possible, hence if we diagnose the cancer at an early stage, the entire kidney need not be removed,” said Dr Pahwa.

Prof Abhinav Arun Sonkar, HoD, said many speakers explained in detailed various procedures. Prof Diwakar Dalela spoke on the approach to a case of renal lump, and said that swelling below the abdomen (or at the back of it) could be cancer of kidney.

Dr Mahendra Pal form Tata Memorial Hospital (Mumbai) taught the access to kidney and partial nephrectomy. He also told that it is not necessary to do total nephrectomy in case of kidney cancer.

Prof Apul Goel of the department of urology at KGMU spoke about management overview of urethral stricture. Prof Suresh Kumar, Prof Awanish Kumar Dr Avaneet and Dr Manoj Yadav also delivered lectures.

