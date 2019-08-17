Smuggler with Rs 50,000 reward on head nabbed by Delhi police

cities

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:00 IST

Delhi Police Special Cell nabbed an interstate illicit arms smuggler with Rs 50,000 reward on his head here on Saturday. Live ammunition was recovered from the accused.

The accused, identified as Harveer, aged 46, is a native of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

110 live cartridges including 70 cartridges of .315 bore and 40 cartridges of .32 bore were recovered, the police said.

The police revealed that Harveer was absconding for a long time and they had declared a Rs 50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 19:00 IST