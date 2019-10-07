SNBP u-16 hockey 2019 final: MPHA Bhopal stamp class, block Amritsar, dribble to title

cities

PUNE Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy (MPHA), Bhopal, humiliated Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar, 8-2, in the final of the 4th SNBP all India tournament 2019 at the Balewadi Sports Complex on Monday.

SGPC started on the front foot as they were the first to break the deadlock. MPHA trailed for the very first time in the tournament. However, the Bhopal side kept their cool to eventually net eight goals past a hapless SGPC.

Q1 - Amrtisar strike; Bhopal awaken

The opening goal of the game came through Amritpal Singh, who put SGPC in front after eight minutes. The boys from Amritsar launched another quick attack, but failed to extend their advantage over a prolific MPHA side. The attacking gameplay left SGPC with a void in defence, which MPHA were able to exploit as the Bhopal side won their first penalty corner of the game. The ball was swept in towards Priyobarta Telem, whose powerful strike levelled the score.

Shortly after parity was reinstated, SGPC launched another quick attack which was brilliantly defended by the MPHA defenders and eventually swept away to safety by the goalkeeper, denying SGPC any chance to retake the lead in this crucial encounter.

Both sides looked equally threatening on the attack, but both the defences were on top in the first quarter which ensured that the score line did not change at the end of the first quarter.

Q2, MPHA take control

MPHA completed the comeback in the second quarter through Ali Ahmad, who received a perfect cross from the right flank, which was tapped in to put MPHA in the lead. Not content with a one-goal advantage, MPHA launched another quick attack and managed to emulate the move which helped them score the previous goal and launched themselves into a two-goal lead, courtesy of Shailendra Singh, just two minutes later.

After conceding the third goal, SGPC looked shaky, but still managed to keep the MPHA attack at bay in the second quarter. The momentum was soon with the side from Bhopal as the frequency of SGPC attacks reduced considerably towards the end of the second quarter.

The second quarter did not see more action in terms of goals, but allowed MPHA to settle down and launch more attacks at the nervy SGPC defence.

Q3, Amritsar go missing

The spectators were anticipating SGPC to come out all guns blazing in the second half. The youngsters from Amritsar have always followed a tactic which sees them step up their attack in the second half. MPHA, on the other hand, were adamant to fight fire with fire as they started the second half with an attacking mindset as well. Breaking on the counter, Ali Ahmad scored his second and MPHA’s fourth as SGPC looked absolutely clueless.

SGPC’s desperately tried to establish cohesion in their back line, but ended up causing confusion, as they failed to mark the MPHA attackers properly. They were punished for their silly errors as Zaid Khan escaped his marker and put MPHA 5-1 up.

MPHA were toying with the SGPC defence, as they easily strolled past the defenders, but were let down by their own finishing. However, the Bhopal side did add one more goal to their tally in the final minute of the third quarter after Zaid Khan bagged his second of the day to ensure an extremely comfortable lead at the end of the third quarter.

Q4, Mountain to climb

SGPC had a mountain to climb, as they launched a rare attack three minutes into the game. After pressing the MPHA defence, they managed to win a penalty corner. The first attempt was unsuccessful, but the referee awarded another penalty corner to the Amritsar side. SGPC were able to knick a consolation goal off the second penalty corner as Amritpal Singh bagged his and his side’s second goal of the game.

The difference was restored to five as Ingalemba Thounaojam scored MPHA’s seventh. Haidar Ali bagged a goal for himself just a couple of minutes later as SGPC were left in shambles.

MPHA did not ease the pressure till the final hooter went off, not allowing SGPC to launch any attacks after the midway point of the final quarter. SGPC tried to push forward, but were robbed by the vigilant MPHA defence. The Amritsar side was put out of their misery when the final quarter ended and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy lifted the trophy after a comprehensive 8-2 victory.

After the game

“We are happy with the win and ecstatic looking at the scoreline. The boys played really well and they deserve to this win. They have worked hard and the efforts have paid off.

- Lokendra Sharma, coach, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Bhopal

“I am very proud and happy. The team played well and we played according to what we had planned. When everyone follows the game plan, a score like this is expected.”

- Shreyas Dhupe, captain, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Bhopal

Sail, Odisha steal third place from Jai Bhiwani, Haryana

Earlier, Steel Authority of India (Sail) Hockey Academy claimed the third place after they registered a comeback victory in the shootout over 2018 third-place finishers Jai Bharat Hockey Bhiwani, Haryana.

After sharing two goals each at full time, Sail won 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

Sail began well as Anmol Ekka gave them the lead, however, Shivam Rana levelled the score as it was 1-1 at the midway point of the game.

In the second half, it was the Haryana team who went ahead via Vasu Dev. With Sail trailing, it was not until two minutes from time that Prashant struck the Sail equaliser via a penalty corner, pushing the game into the ‘shootout’.

Sail had Vishnu Yadav, Rajkumar Minz, Kerobin Lakra, Tarun Yadav gain success, while Agyapal and Shubham from Jai Bharat Hockey Bhiwani, Haryana were the only players to score.

Results:

Final: MP Hockey Academy 8 (Priyobarta Telem 10th; Ali Ahmad 18th, 36th; Shailendra Singh 20th; Mohd Zaid Khan 40th, 45th; Ingalemba Thounaojam 50th; Haidar Ali 52nd) bt Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar 2 (Amritpal Singh 8th, 49th). HT 3-1

3rd place: Sail Hockey Academy 2, 4 (Anmol Ekka 11th; Prashant 59th; Vishnu Yadav, Rajkumar Minz, Kerobin Lakra, Tarun Yadav) bt Jai Bharat Hockey Bhiwani, Haryana 2, 2 (Shivam Rana 26th, Vasu Dev 31st; Agyapal, Shubham). HT 1-1

