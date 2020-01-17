e-paper
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Snowfall forces soldier to call off wedding in Himachal village

Jan 17, 2020
Snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir has not only thrown life out of gear but also hit wedding plans.

Sunil Kumar, an Indian Army soldier, was to get married to Rachna Kumari in Himachal’s Mandi district on January 16 but he couldn’t make it home in time for the wedding, forcing the families to put off the wedding.

Sunil, who is posted at a forward post in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, is a resident of Khair Padhana village in Mandi district’s Dharampur tehsil. His family members began preparations for the wedding after he informed them that his leave had been sanctioned on January 1 and that he would be home for the wedding on January 16.

Relatives and residents of the village were busy with pre-wedding ceremonies when Sunil called his parents to say that he would not be able to make it home in time as the Srinagar-Chandigarh flight had been cancelled due to heavy snowfall. He was stuck at the army transit camp at Bandipora.

The festivities at the bride’s village of Larbdahol in Mandi were also cut short.

More than 200 roads in Himachal Pradesh are closed for traffic after the recent spells of snow. Many villages in the state are also without water and electricity for the past one week.

