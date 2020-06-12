e-paper
Home / Cities / Social distancing goes for a toss as bull race attracts 3,000 spectators in J&K’s Rajouri

Social distancing goes for a toss as bull race attracts 3,000 spectators in J&K’s Rajouri

Police said to have taken cognizance of the matter and lodged and FIR.

cities Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:53 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
People huddled around the race tracks in Rajouri on Thursday.
People huddled around the race tracks in Rajouri on Thursday. (HT Photo)
         

Social distancing norms were defied in Rajouri district as nearly 3,000 people gathered at Dhanore village to watch a bull race on Thursday.

“People showed scant regard for social distancing. No one was wearing masks and people were huddled on the slopes of hills. If there is even a single positive case among them, it will prove disastrous for thousands,” said a local.

“Isn’t it strange that on one hand the administration has imposed restrictions on the movement of people and normal life remains crippled and on the other 3,000 people attend a bull race,” he added.

On Friday, Rajouri recorded its first Covid-19 death after a 65-year-old man from Nangala village in Sial Sui panchayat succumbed to the infection. Till Thursday, Rajouri had 57 positive cases with 45 active cases and 12 recoveries.

Another local said the organisers had brought bulls and competitors.

“There was drum beating and trumpets were being blown. It was sheer madness. Wasn’t this a serious lapse on the part of the administration,” he asked.

When contacted, a senior police officer said, “We have taken cognizance of the matter and an FIR has been registered. Investigation has been initiated.”

Jammu and Kashmir has so far reported 4,574 positive cases that include 53 deaths — six in Jammu region and 47 in Kashmir.

