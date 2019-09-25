Social media floods with plaints as waterlogging leads to traffic chaos in Hinjewadi, PCMC

pune

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:45 IST

Traffic jams were reported in Hinjewadi and Pimpri-Chinchwad after heavy rains lashed the city on Tuesday evening. Many residents took to social media to express their state of distress. The traffic police were on the streets until midnight (on Tuesday) to ease the congestion.

“Today it took me 4 hours to reach at home from Phase 1 to Vishal nagar (8 km). What would have been the situation if somebody had a family emergency at home and wanted to reach immediately. Pathetic life of people who have been paying taxes, honestly. Politicians are busy in Yatra!! Acche din (sic),” tweeted Jagdish Bagul, a Twitter user.

Another Twitter user, Sudhir Deshmukh, wrote, “There seem to be no will from different departments to resolve the infra issues.The available options are being ignored. Please note Hinjawadi traffic police is working 24*7, but it’s not solution to root cause.” (sic)

Sudhir Hiremath, deputy commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “Officials of the traffic and police department were on the ground to control the situation despite heavy rains and waterlogging.”

The traffic was cleared around midnight after at least three hours of logjam.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 18:45 IST