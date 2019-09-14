Social media posts in Hindi is the new cool, say youngsters

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:51 IST

On Hindi Diwas (Saturday), a number of students and youngsters of Meerut said that the language was gradually becoming the preferred medium of communication on the social media. Some said they connected better with people when they posted their thoughts and views in Hindi, while others felt they could reach out to a larger number of people.

Youngsters also cited the example of celebrities using Hindi in their social media posts and said they were following the trend.

Shubham Teotia, a marketing professional, said, “Recently, Vicky Kaushal (actor) posted his pictures on instagram with the caption in Hindi. Other celebrities, such as Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurana, and several politicians too use Hindi on various social media platforms.”

He said using Hindi gave one’s social media posts “a unique look”. “For instance, if I post a picture on facebook and can’t come up with an appropriate caption, I just write a single-word caption in Hindi. It gives a unique touch to the picture,” said Shubham.

Aakanksha Dhawan, a post graduation student, said that Hindi helped her connect with more people and also express emotions better. “Gone are the days when people who used Hindi, especially on the social media, were looked down upon. Now, people who post in Hindi are considered way cooler!” she said.

Shivam Sharma, a management student, said, “Whether it’s facebook, instagram, twitter or whatsapp, I often use Hindi to communicate. It is not only convenient to convey one’s emotions in one’s own language but is also considered cool nowadays.”

Shivam, who said he was fond of reading Hindi literature, said, “On the social media, I often use verses from the literature that I read. I also like posting poetry with the pictures I upload.”

Ritul Sharma, another youngster of Meerut, said that apart from “looking cool and intelligent”, using one’s mother tongue helped one communicate feelings much better. “There are a lot of emotions that can only be expressed in one’s mother tongue. As these days, youngsters spend a lot of time expressing themselves on the social media, the trend of using Hindi for communication is fast gaining popularity,” she said.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 15:51 IST