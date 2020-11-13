e-paper
Home / Cities / Social organisation Ikkjutt Jammu forms political party, vows to fight next assembly elections

Social organisation Ikkjutt Jammu forms political party, vows to fight next assembly elections

The constitution of the party which has been adopted a few days ago by the core committee was also unveiled.

cities Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 21:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

After months of speculation in the public domain, social organisation Ikkjutt Jammu on Friday finally took the political plunge with the announcement of the creation of a political party with the same name.

Addressing media persons here, advocate Ankur Sharma, president of the party along with the newly-formed executive committee of Ikkjutt Jammu, made the announcement.

Various documents to be submitted to the Election Commission of India were also displayed in front of the media by general secretary Ashwani Sharma.

The constitution of the party which has been adopted a few days ago by the core committee was also unveiled.

This was followed by the presentation of the “vision document” of the party to the people of the Jammu region.

In his remarks advocate Ankur Sharma reiterated the party’s resolve to metamorphose the otherwise sick economic scenario of the Jammu region.

He vowed to continue the fight to weed out all illegal encroachers including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis from Jammu.

He urged people to see through the divisive tactics and communal agenda of PAGD which they cunningly apply when they camp in Jammu.

