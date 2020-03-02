Sonepat boy’s murder case cracked; uncle, aide arrested

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 23:03 IST

Police claimed to have solved the murder case of a 12-year-old boy with the arrest of his uncle and aide from Delhi on Monday.

The boy’s body was found with his head severed at his residence in Sonepat’s Sector 15 on Saturday.

The accused are boy’s uncle Shevan Sharma and his accomplice Anshuman, both residents of Delhi.

Sonepat deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (headquarters) Jitender Singh said they arrested the duo from Delhi for killing the child on Saturday.

“During questioning, Shevan confessed that he, along with Anshuman, committed the crime. He said they had barged into his cousin Deepak’s house (victim’s father) around 9.45am on Saturday when he had gone to drop his daughter to school. The boy was alone at the house as his, mother, a schoolteacher, had also left for work. The accused had gone to Deepak’s house with an intention of robbery as he claimed the latter had sold his plot a day before,” the DSP added.

Boy’s father Deepak had told the police, “When I returned home after dropping my daughter to school, I found my son dead and saw a man escaping from the spot hurriedly. Then I found my cousin Shevan on the first floor of the house.”

During questioning, Shevan confessed to the crime, the police said.