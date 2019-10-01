Soon, ‘Chalo’ app to make your bus commute easier

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 01:04 IST

Citizens will soon have a mobile app that helps them track the movement of city buses and find the cheapest & fastest trip options.

To be launched by the urban development department along with the district administration next month, the ‘Chalo’ app would emerge as a major tool in easing out traffic congestion in the city, said officials.

“It is part of the Smart City Mission that aims to streamline traffic movement and bring in the much needed relief from frequent traffic jams,” said an administrative official.

The ‘Chalo’ app is expected to be functional by next month. It will help daily commuters track movement of city buses. This is one of the main features of the application, added the official.

As of now, there is no such gadget or device to track the movement of the buses. “Once commuters start tracking the movement of buses, they can plan their commute accordingly, thus giving a boost to the public transport system,” he added.

Officials said the app increase the dependency of commuters on the public transport system, which may result in a gradual decline in the number of vehicles on the road.

Users of the mobile application will be able to track the live arrival time of buses. The app would also have options like – find the cheapest and fastest trip, bus route options, plan the trip door to door, multi modal trip planner, safety features etc.

The app is jointly conceptualised by Gurugram-based Urban Mass Transit Company Limited (UMTC) along with Lucknow City Transport Services Limited (LCTSL) under the leadership of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

Mukesh Meshram, divisional commissioner, in a recent meeting with the urban development department and other stakeholders of Smart City Mission, reviewed the progress of the measures being initiated to streamline traffic movement in the city.

He also directed the departments to introduce the application in an effective manner.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 01:04 IST