Soon, parking lots to come up near 5 no-parking zones

Nearly a week after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared five major roads in the city as no-parking zones, it has proposed to start on-street pay-and-park facility on some roads running parallel to or near them. It is also mulling building taxi and auto stands near the pay-and-park zones, stations and hospitals.

Gokhale Road, SV Road, LBS Road, New Link Road and Maharshi Karve Road were listed as no-parking zones on September 1, but the BMC is not taking strict action against offenders owing to the festive season. The BMC has currently chalked out the areas for the pay-and-park facility on a ward level, and are allowing motorists to park there for free till the festival is over.

The BMC has also proposed to build taxi stands around Shivaji Park and Churchgate, Marine Lines and Charni Road stations; and auto stands in front of Fortis Hospital and D-Mart in Mulund. Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We can’t provide parking facility to all vehicles, but the aim is to reach out to as many vehicles as possible and unclog major roads.” Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G/North ward, said a few residents and representatives have demanded Gokhale Road not be made a no-parking zone but no decision has been taken. Prachi Merchant, a member of Mumbai Parking Authority, said a study was conducted before marking the five no-parking zones, after which decision was taken to make alternate arrangement.

