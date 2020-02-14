Soon, pvt vehicles with emergency patients to also get smooth passage

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:37 IST

LUCKNOW The Lucknow police have decided to provide smooth passage to even private vehicles in medical emergency cases, said Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) Sujeet Pandey here on Friday.

Such services are reportedly available in some foreign countries.

Pandey also said that a detailed plan had been chalked out to streamline traffic flow in the city and considerable change was expected by March 15.

“So far we have norms to provide free passage to ambulances but it happens many times that people have to rush patients, in medical emergencies, in private vehicles. We are planning to provide free passage service even to private vehicles in case of medical emergency,” Pandey said.

He said people carrying medical emergency patients in their private vehicles should call up 112, the state police emergency response centre, to avail the service of free passage at different intersections from March 15.

He said the caller has to explain to the 112 call receiver about the origin and destination point as well the route which will be taken by the vehicle carrying the patient.

“We will try to ensure that the vehicle does not get stuck in any traffic jam and gets clear passage at different red light intersections, so that the patient could be rushed to hospital at the earliest,” Pandey said.

He, however, appealed to the people to not misuse the service as it was for the convenience of people who are in need of medical aid.

He said such service is available in some foreign countries like Holland, and added that private vehicles with their blinkers on are considered to be in medical emergency there.