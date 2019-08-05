Dedicated cargo corridor to airport, elevated road to tackle congestion

delhi

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:59 IST

Flyers who often have a hard time tackling congestion on National Highway (NH) 8 to reach the Delhi airport on time, might soon get some respite — the airport operator Monday said a dedicated elevated corridor will be constructed to keep away vehicles carrying airport cargo from regular traffic. Apart from that, another signal-free elevated corridor is planned to improve connectivity between the domestic and international terminals.

The announcements were made during the unveiling of the master plan that will expand Indira Gandhi International Airport (GIA) to meet future needs.

The airport operator, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), said with the expansion, the Delhi airport will be the “first airport” to have a dedicated cargo road for uninterrupted movement of cargo vehicles to the Delhi airport cargo complex via the NH-8.

“This 3km long four-lane dedicated elevated road will provide hassle-free, safe and seamless movement of trucks carrying cargo to the airport and will not disrupt regular traffic. It will also ease the traffic movement on the airport’s main approach road — the Central Spine Road, which is currently being used by both passengers as well as cargo vehicles,” DIAL said.

The dedicated cargo road will also provide vehicles a direct access to the cargo terminals and air cargo logistics centre (ACLC), including the upcoming cargo city, it added.

In addition, another elevated road would be constructed at the Aerocity Metro station junction to reduce travel time between T1 and T3. “The road will connect the Metro station to the Central Spine Road and then will take a 90-degree turn towards Mehram Nagar underpass. This will be signal-free and will reduce travel time between the two terminals,” the airport operator said.

Further, the Central Spine Road would also be widened from eight lanes to 12 to cater to the expected increase in traffic. There would be a realignment of a section of the Radisson Road by about one kilometre, and also another underpass, DIAL said.

The operator said more lanes will be added to the terminal departure ramp, as well as the arrival forecourt, for easy and free movement of vehicles coming to drop off or pick up flyers, DIAL said.

According to a 2017 study, by the School of Planning and Architecture on ‘accessibility to airports’, reaching Delhi airport was far difficult in comparison with other cities. Of the 60 airports considered for the study, Delhi was at the bottom when variation in time taken in reaching the airport in different circumstances was considered. The study also pointed out that average speed of car in a 25 km radius of the airport was lowest in Delhi.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 21:26 IST