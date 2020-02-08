Soon, you can park your vehicle at Thane station parking plaza

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 01:26 IST

Two parking plazas at Thane railway station on east and west side will soon be opened.

The Central Railway (CR) has said the contract has been awarded to a private agency for three years.

The two parking lots will reduce illegal parking and congestion outside the station premises.

According to a railway official, the parking plazas at Thane station will be the highest revenue-earning parking facility in Mumbai and the suburbs.

“The parking lots at east and west of Thane station will soon be opened to park two- wheelers, four-wheelers and bicycles,” said a senior official from Central Railway, Mumbai.

According to CR officials, the ground plus one floor structure at Thane (West) covers 3352 square metres and will accommodate 2,500 vehicles.

The parking lot at Thane (East) is built on an area of 2500 square metres and will accommodate 1,700 vehicles, including bicycles, two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

“The contract for maintaining and managing the parking plazas has been given for three years. The Thane west parking lot has been allotted at a cost of ₹1.56 crore a year — it will earn ₹4.69 crore in three years. Similarly, the Thane east parking lot has been allotted for ₹1.12 crore a year — it will have a cumulative earning of ₹3.36 crore in three years,” said a CR official.

Commuters said the railways should not delay in opening the parking plazas.

“The parking plaza was supposed to be ready by 2017. The railways should not delay in opening it,” said Satish Vaidya, 44, a resident from Naupada, Thane.