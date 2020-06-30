South Mumbai sees a dip in Covid-19 cases

cities

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 01:20 IST

Even as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the city’s suburbs, wards such as A, B and C, covering Colaba, Nariman Point, Churchgate, Fort, Sandhurst Road, Mohammad Ali Road, Kalbadevi and Marine Drive in south Mumbai, have recorded the lowest number of cases since the first week of June till June 28. The three wards account for only 4% of the total cases.

Mumbai recorded 1, 226 Covid cases on Monday, taking the total to 76,765. The city saw 92 deaths taking the toll to 4, 463.

The doubling rate is the amount of time required for cases to double. The overall doubling rate of the city has reached 41 days between June 22 and June 28. B ward (Bhendi Bazaar, Mohammad Ali Road, Dongri, Pydhonie), which was among the prime concerns owing to its population density, has the lowest number of cases (750) and the highest doubling rate of 128 days. Three hundred people have been discharged in the ward. This is the only ward that saw cases in single digits for the past one week. Two new cases were reported on Sunday, while the tally of the past seven days was 29.

Nitin Arte, assistant municipal commissioner of B ward, said, “We focused more on contact tracing, thoroughly followed ‘Chase the Virus’ policy and isolated many high-risk patients. In the initial time, we made sure that we increase the strength of our teams that daily visit all densely populated areas. We also made sure that high-risk patients are being looked after properly, so they don’t turn into active cases.”

While A ward (Colaba) has seen 1,776 cases so far, C ward covering Marine Drive, Kalbadevi and Chira Bazaar has the second lowest number of Covid cases, with the count at 1,046 and 669 patients discharged. The ward has always been among the lowest in Covid cases. A ward has a doubling rate of 71 days and a growth rate of 1%.

The per day growth rate is the percentage increase in total cases against the previous day. The average growth rate is derived by average of per day growth rate for seven days. The city’s average growth rate is 1.69%.

Civic officials from C ward said they have involved socially active people from their localities in a WhatsApp group to address issues ranging from social distancing to immediate medical help. “If there were complaints of any shops or stores not ensuring social distancing, our officials would immediately reach the spot. We also immediately attended to people who developed symptoms and isolated high-risk patients. We shifted our focus to proactive screening and door-to-door survey,” said Chakrapani Alle, assistant municipal commissioner of C ward.

The northern suburbs of Bhandup, Mulund and Kandivli have seen a rise. The growth rate of cases in these areas is at an all-time high, with Bhandup at 2.9%, Mulund at 3.8% and Kandivli at 3.3%.