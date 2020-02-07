First Air India flight from Wuhan with Coronavirus evacuees made emergency landing

india

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 22:38 IST

A full emergency was declared onboard the special Air India flight — that landed in Delhi from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan, China, last Sunday with 324 rescued Indians on board — after one of the windshields of the aircraft shattered during the flight.

The pilots had to request Delhi Air Traffic Control for a priority landing after which the flight landed safely, officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) said. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is looking into the matter.

According to officials, full emergency, a protocol that is initiated onboard a flight in times of distress, was declared on flight AI-1349, from Wuhan to Delhi, soon after the pilots reported that the left side windshield had shattered.

The aircraft, a Boeing 747-400, ferried 324 Indian evacuees from Wuhan in the aftermath of Coronavirus outbreak, in which more than 300 have died so far. The flight had at least 30 crew members, doctors and other officials onboard.

“Around 9.30am, we declared an emergency and the flight was provided a slot for landing on priority. Ambulances and fire fighters were put on standby to tackle any situation but the flight landed safely. The emergency was called off around 10.15am,” said an official from the Delhi ATC.

The officer added that since all onboard needed to be medically examined for symptoms of Coronavirus, the flight was taken to an isolation bay for further processing, including the transfer of evacuees to quarantine facilities.

An officer from the DGCA confirmed the incident and said they are looking into the matter.

Captain Amitabh Singh, director operations, Air India, said the windshield had cracked during the last stage of flight.

“An urgency message was transmitted to Delhi ATC for priority landing. At no time was safety of passenger or aircraft compromised. An autoland (system that fully automates the landing of an aircraft) was carried out on Runway 28 at Delhi airport with full precautions,” Singh said.

Global Aviation Safety Expert Mark D Martin said such an incident does not spark panic as the cockpit windshields are multi-layered and around three inches thick.

“In case one layer shatters, others remain intact. However, to prevent further damage, the pilot needs to request immediate descend so the pressure inside the aircraft doesn’t increase and doesn’t cause any further stress on the windshield,” Martin said.

He said that possible reasons for the windshield shattering can be air pressure.