Home / Cities / Special trains from Panipat ferry 2,840 migrant labourers to Bihar

Special trains from Panipat ferry 2,840 migrant labourers to Bihar

The migrant labourers had been camping at shelter homes in the district for last couple of weeks as industries remained shut due to the lockdown.

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 18:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
(HT File)
         

Two special trains from Panipat district on Saturday ferried 2,840 migrant labourers back home to Bihar. The trains are bound for Barauni and Gaya railway stations in Bihar.

Panipat deputy commissioner Hema Sharma, superintendent of police Manisha Chaudhary, local politicians and other officials visited the railway station to meet the labourers and ensure that they maintain social distancing while travelling in the train.

The migrant labourers had been camping at shelter homes in the district for last couple of weeks as industries remained shut due to the lockdown.

“It is a big day for us as we are going back home,” said a migrant laborer Ranjti Shah,28, who left for Patna with his two younger brothers.

Sita Kumar of Allahabad said, “We were hopeless about returning back home. Now, we are thankful to the government for making the arrangements.”

The DC said medical examination of all passengers was done before they boarded the trains and they will be provided food and water during the journey.

