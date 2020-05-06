e-paper
Home / Cities / Speeding car leaves 4-year-old boy dead in Panchkula

Speeding car leaves 4-year-old boy dead in Panchkula

Unidentified driver has been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Hindustantimes
         

A four-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a speeding car while crossing the road in Sector 27, Panchkula, on Monday. The deceased, identified as Saurabh Kumar, was living in Sector 27 where his father, Nandan Sharma, a native of Bihar, had been working as a daily wager for the past four months.

In his police complaint, Sharma said he was crossing the road from herbal park side towards their house while Saurabh was in front of him when a rashly driven white car coming from Sector 28 hit his son and sped away.

Chandimandir SHO inspector Deepak Kumar said the boy had received severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 26 where he was declared brought dead. He said the unidentified driver has been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

