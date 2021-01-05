e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Speeding Haryana Roadways bus leaves one dead, 4 injured in Kalka

Speeding Haryana Roadways bus leaves one dead, 4 injured in Kalka

The deceased has been identified as Vijay of Dhatiwala in Panchkula district

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A speeding Haryana Roadways bus killed a man while leaving four others injured in Kalka on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay of Dhatiwala in Panchkula district, and the accused bus driver as Sanjeev Kumar, who fled after the accident.

Another bus driver, who is the complainant, told police that he was on his way from Dharampur Colony to Gandhi Chowk in Kalka around 7am, and an auto-rickshaw and motorcycle were moving ahead of his vehicle.

Suddenly, a speeding Haryana Roadways bus came from the opposite side and hit the motorcycle followed by the auto and his bus. He rushed the biker, auto driver and its three occupants to hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (whosoever cause hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
Lockdown looms as Boris Johnson to address UK on Covid-19 crisis
Lockdown looms as Boris Johnson to address UK on Covid-19 crisis
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
‘Ayurveda gave world first surgeon’: UP CM Yogi on doctors opposing new norms
‘Ayurveda gave world first surgeon’: UP CM Yogi on doctors opposing new norms
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In