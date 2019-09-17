Speeding truck crushes 29-yr-old man to death in Ludhiana

cities

A 29-year-old man was crushed to death, while his father suffered injuries after a speeding truck hit their scooter near the grain market on Gill Road on Tuesday.

The deceased, Kamaljit Singh of Beri Colony, Dhandra Road, who is the brother of colony sarpanch, Daljit Singh, owned a grocery shop.

The driver of the truck managed to flee, leaving the vehicle on the road.

Kamaljit’s father, Amarjit Singh, 60, who was admitted to the civil hospital, said they were returning after buying grocery items for the shop when the truck hit them, crushing Kamaljit under it.

The Division Number 6 police have registered a case under Sections 279 (reckless driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified truck driver.

