Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / Cities / Speeding truck crushes couple to death in Ludhiana

Speeding truck crushes couple to death in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2019 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A couple on way to their daughter’s school for parent-teacher meeting were crushed to death by a speeding truck near Birmi village on Sidhwan Bet-Ludhiana road on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Gurcharan Singh, 48, and Amandeep Kaur, 42, who hailed from Detwal village.  

The incident took place around 9.30am when the victims were going to Tagore Public School in Birmi on a motorcycle. 

According to information, as soon as they took a right turn for Sidhwan Bet-Ludhiana road, a truck hit their bike and they fell on the road.

“The truck ran over them. Gurcharan was even dragged for a few metres along with his motorcycle. Both of them died on the spot,” said Gurcharan’s cousin Mohan Singh, who also lives in Detwal.  Mohan, along with other villagers, was at the mortuary of the Ludhiana civil hospital to receive the bodies after autopsy. 

He said Gurcharan was a farmer and owned around five acres of land while Amandeep was a homemaker.

Survived by two kids

“Now, two children of the victims — a daughter studying in Class 11 and a son studying in Class 1 — are the only members left in the family,” Gurcharan’s cousin said. He said the kids have not been informed about their parents’ death.

“But, with villagers gathering at their house, they would soon come to know about the tragedy that has struck them,” he added.  

Mohan said Gurcharan also has a brother, Parminder, who lives in the same village.

“Now, I, along with Parminder, will look after both the children,” he added.  

Meanwhile, PAU station house officer (SHO) inspector Paramdeep Singh said the truck has been impounded and a first information report (FIR) under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against its unidentified driver, who managed to flee from the accident spot leaving his vehicle behind.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the driver, the SHO said.

