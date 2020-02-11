Pune sports tracker: Mehta wins national snooker championship

pune

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 16:49 IST

Mehta wins national snooker championship

Pune: Aditya Mehta of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) defeated his counterpart Pankaj Advani (PSPB) 6-2 to win the national snooker championship organised by Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra (BSAM) and played at PYC Hindu Gymkhana billiards room on Sunday.

Mehta started off with a bang after winning the first frame with a break of 103 while the score remained 103-17. Mehta lost the next two frames with close margin 50-58, 47-48 and it looked like Advani is staging a comeback. Mehta, however, held his nerves and claimed all the following four frames to win the title with a 6-2 score line in the best of 11 frames.

“The title will be very special to me since it’s coming after four years. I was nursing an injury which kept me off the tables. I would like to enjoy the moment and spend time with my family without whom my recovery would not have been smooth,” Mehta said after the win.

“I started very good, made a century in the first frame. And then I seemed to lose momentum. I was struggling due to a headache. And luckily for me from two one down, I fought to lead and that was the turning point. I’m confident of my game. Winning and losing is a matter of luck sometimes. When two top players are playing, sometimes the margins are very small. So, you just have to do your job and do the best. You can hope that luck is on your side and accept the outcome,” Mehta said.

In the women snooker finals, Karnataka’s Vidya Pillai edged out Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh 3-2 (41-68, 57-35, 37-61, 69-50, 87-05) to defend her senior title.

Results: Senior Snooker

Men: Semi-final round (best of 9): Aditya Mehta (PSPB) bt Pushpinder Singh (RSPB): 5-3 (165-22, 35-70, 51-65, 66(66)-12, 15-111(65), 64-15, 76(69)-01, 66-24 ); Pankaj Advani (PSPB) bt Laxman Rawat (PSPB): 5-3 (41-75,31-85(59), 51-73, 82-01, 86-40, 71-17, 60-00, 62-04)

Final round (best of 11): Aditya Mehta (PSPB) bt Pankaj Advani (PSPB):6-2{103(103)-17, 50-58(47), 47-48, 70-40, 83(51)-36, 69(61)-07, 79-29, 64-28);

3rd and 4th place: Laxman Rawat (PSPB) bt Pushpinder Singh (RSPB): (3-1) { 71(71)-05, 35-83, 64-08, 62-26

Women: Final round: Vidya Pillai (KTK) bt Amee Kamani (MP) 3-2(41-68, 57-35, 37-61, 69-50, 87-05);

3rd and 4th place: Varsha Sanjeev (KTK) bt Anuama Ramachandran (TN) : (2-0) { 78-28, 63-38.

Pune Cyclothon 3.0 in city

Event was held in memory of social worker Baba Amte on his death anniversary that falls on February 3. ( HT PHOTO )

Pune: Lokbiradari Mitramandal Trust organised Pune Cyclothon 3.0 with theme ‘cycle memories of Pune’ recently. The event was held in memory of social worker Baba Amte on his death anniversary that falls on February 3. More than 300 cyclists from city participated in the race conducted in three categories —5 km, 10 km and 21km. The race started from SP College and passed through Tilak road, Fergusson College road, Bhandarkar road, Ganeshkhind, Senapati Bapat road and Karve road.

Infosys, Barclays steal the show

Pune: Infosys and Barclays put on a good show as they registered wins in their respective encounters on the fourth day of the FLAME University Corporate Cricket T20 League 2020 played at FLAME University Campus in Lavale on Sunday.

In the first match, Infosys defeated KPIT by 12 runs. Batting first, Infosys were all out scoring 117 runs in 19.5 overs. Maheboob Shaikh top scored for Infosys with 38 runs in 44 balls with a boundary and a six in his knock. Shyam Butani chipped in with 34 which he scored in 28 balls. His knock included a six and two boundaries. In the bowling department, Mayuresh Likhite, who was also the man of the match, took two wickets for 24 runs. Chasing the target, KPIT managed to put on 105 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs, thus falling short of target. Captain Likhite entertained the crowd as he scored a quick 47 in 28 balls. His knock included a boundary and five sixes. Ambar Dandgaval added 33 runs to the tally in 39 balls which included two boundaries. When it came to bowling, Sandip Sanghai and Suraj Gupta claimed two wickets each. In the second match, Barclays defeated Synerzip by 17 runs in a low scoring encounter. Barclays won the toss and elected to bat. Barclays were all out scoring 96 runs in 18.4 overs. Datta Routray scored a decent 26 in 27 balls while Prasanna Bhand scored 22 in 20 balls. The bowling witnessed some good show from Nagmani Prasad who took three wickets for 17 runs while Prasanna Barate took two wickets for 22 runs. Chasing the target, Synerzip managed to score just 79 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Rahul Pandita scored 24 in 39 balls. Meanwhile Nitish Kishore who was awarded the man of the match took three wickets for nine runs while Abhishek Jha took two wickets for 13 runs.

Brief scores:

Infosys 117 all out in 19.5 Overs (Maheboob Shaikh 38 (44b), Shyam Butani 34, (28b), Mayuresh Likhite 2-24) bt KPIT 105 for 9 in 20 Overs (Mayuresh Likhite 47, (28b), Ambar Dandgaval 33 (39b), Sandip Sanghai 2-17,Suraj Gupta 2-10). Man of the match: Mayuresh Likhite

Barclays 96 all out in 18.4 overs (Dat Routray 26 (27b), Prasanna Bhand 22 (20b), Nagmani Prasad 3-17, Prasanna Barate 2-22) bt Synerzip 79 for 9 in 20 overs (Rahul Pandita 24 (39b), Nagmani Prasad 15 (22b), Nitish Kishore 3-9, Abhishek Jha 2-13.

Man of the match: Nitish Kishore

Tara Shah clinches under-19 title

Pune: Unseeded Tara Shah from Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA) made the most out of her first under-19 international outing as she defeated seventh seed Laura Floj Thomsen from Denmark 21-14,21-14 to clinch the under-19 girls singles title at the 10th Hungarian International Junior Championships 2020 which concluded at Pécs in Hungary on Sunday.

After her win, Tara said, “This has been one of my most memorable tournaments. It feels great to win, since it is my first under-19 international tournament. It has been a good learning experience which I will take from here. I would like to thank everyone at NKBA for their support.”

Earlier in the semi-finals, Tara defeated Mariia Stoliarenko from Ukraine 21-10, 21-19 to make it to the final stage. In the quarterfinal action, Tara got past fourth seed Arina Marushchak from Ukraine with the score reading 23-21, 21-17. The third round witnessed Tara defeating Nong Sophia from Canada 21-8,21-18. In the second round, Tara defeated 16 seed Kateřina Mikelová from Czech Republic 19-21,21-15,21-7.

Tara had opened her account defeating Anna Maria Schneider from Austria 21-11, 21-8. Meanwhile in the under-19 boys singles event, top seed Varun Kapur went down to sixth seed Sergej Lukic from Serbia 16-21, 21-12, 21-13 in the finals.

In the semi- finals, Varun defeated fourth seed Jan Janostik from Czech Republic 21-19, 16-21, 21-14. Earlier in the quarterfinals, Varun defeated 10th seed Mathias Solgaard 21-19, 17-21, 21-12.

Results:

GS U-19: (Road to final)

Final: bt 7-Laura Floj Thomsen (Den) 21-14,21-14

Sem-final: bt Mariia Stoliarenko (Ukr) 21-10, 21-19

Quarterfinal: 4- Arina Marushchak (Ukr) 23-21, 21-17.

Round 3: bt Nong Sophia (Can) 21-8,21-18.

Round 1: bt Anna Maria Schneider (Aus) 21-11, 21-8.

Double crown for Natekar in U-14 tennis

Pune: Second seeded Advik Natekar won memorable double crown winning the boys singles and doubles event at the MSLTA Yonex Sunrise All India Ranking Talent Series (7)under 14 tennis tournament 2020 at the Navsahaydri Krida Sankul, Erandwane recently.

In the boys singles finals, Natekar, Class 7 student of Vikhe Patil Memorial School, ended the challenge of fourth seeded Balaveer Singh 6-4, 6-1 to claim the title.

Natekar who practices at National Society Tennis Court then partnered with Abhiram Nilakhe to oust Archit Dhoot and Abhay Nagrajan 6-3, 4-6, 14-12 to lift the title.

In the girls singles finals, second seeded local girl Siya Prasade outplayed Shreeya Deshpande 6-4, 6-2 to lift the title. Deshpande is a class 6 student of Abhinav English Medium School and practices at the AIM Tennis Academy under coach Ketan Dhumal.

Results: (Finals)

Girls: 2-Siya Prasad bt Shreeya Deshpande 6-4, 6-2;

Boys: Advik Mayekar(2) bt Balaveer Singh(4)6-4, 6-1;

Doubles: Advik Natekar and Abhiram Nilakhe bt Archit Dhoot and Abhay Nagrajan 6-3, 4-6, 14-12.

Sardar Dastur School clinch U-16 basketball title

Pune: Sardar Dastur School had a basket fest in the final of the U-16 basketball girls tournament as they defeated home team St Joseph School 51-28 at St Joseph School basketball courts, Pashan on Saturday. From the first quarter, Dastur girls had a better ball control and scored 18 points against St Joseph’s 6. Domination of Dastur continued in the second, third and fourth quarter as well as they scored 24 (12 each) in third and fourth quarter respectively while St Joseph could only add 17 points. Tanvi Salve of Sardar Dastur School was the top scorer of the match with 17 points. Annie Roy scored 17 points for St Joseph School.

Results

Final: Sardar Dastur School 51(Tanvi Salve 17, Shrushti Surve 4 ) bt St Joseph School 28(Annie Roy 11, Siya Khilare 7); half time score 9-5

5-a-side football championship in memory of state player

Winning team BlitzKrieg pose with the trophy. ( HT PHOTO )

Pune: Carnival Cup, a 5-a-side football championship was organised in memory of Joseph Jeyam. Joseph represented Maharashtra as a player in national tournaments and also officiated many events. The organisers and players who took part in the contest also belonged to St Vincent’s High School. The tournament was organised at Nature Sports And Fitness Centre (NSFC) in Undri. The final was played between The BlitzKrieg and The Red Devils. BlitzKrieg was represented by Jachin Gormanly (captain), Anish Hamsa, Bushan Reddy, Melville D’souza, Nelson Soares, Paul D’souza and Royston Netto. The fastest player of the tournament was Jachin G @ 6.94m/s courtesy Drill by Protege Sports Networks. The top scorer was Anish Hamsa, best goalkeeper Nelson S and best player Egido Misquitta of team Red Devils. The prize money included Rs 3,500 for winners and runner-up received Rs 2,500.