SPPU invites proposals for setting up startups

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:31 IST

Pune To promote innovative startups through its university ecosystem, the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Linkages C-Bridge (Center for Business, Research, Incubation, Development, Growth and Entrepreneurship) at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has invited proposals from innovators and entrepreneurs for setting up potential businesses. The proposal aims at nurturing innovative startups in their pursuit to become scalable and sustainable enterprises. The varsity had set November 30 as the deadline for final submission of proposals and it is open to all.

Applicants have to apply for two categories — the first one is under technology startups with focus on intelligent systems, Internet of Things (IoT), micro and nano electronics, biotech, clean tech, environmental tech, material science tech and sensor technology, while the second category is that of social startups with focus on setting up businesses with social impacts.

Explaining the standpoint behind accelerating the incubation of businesses and business ideas in the university, vice-chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar, said, “We are focusing on business subjects like big data, electric mobility, environment technology and ideas which can bring about greater impact on the social life of the region. We want the youth to be job givers and not seekers of employment. The young entrepreneurs must become harbingers of change and create job opportunities for the youth of the country. The incubation centre and the university will provide all possible assistance in supporting these projects. We have best in class mentors to hone the skills of the selected candidates.”

Incubation centre head Apurva Palkar said that the university’s incubation centre has been created with an objective to create a single point of contact for the entire startup ecosystem and enable knowledge exchange and access to funding, including mentorship.

“We will provide them all what is needed to become successful entrepreneurs and scale up their ideas through constant inputs and feedback,” she said.

The incubation centre currently has 11 startups under its wings where it is nurturing them to successfully stand in the market. The centre has also been funded by Maharashtra State Incubation Society for Incubation Centre and is widely regarded for its expertise in mentorship and advice to budding entrepreneurs.