SPPU opts for web proctored entrance exams

cities

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 20:05 IST

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), for the first time, will log on to remote-proctored online entrance test for its courses this year due to the coronavirus situation.

“We will be using the proctored test method for graduate courses entrance exams after the trials carried out were successful. The online entrance exams of graduate courses are scheduled for August 16. We plan to use the method for post graduate courses also,” said SPPU vice-chancellor professor Nitin Karmalkar.

“Students can give exams by using electronic gadgets like smartphone, tablet, laptop, desktop computers and cyber cafes at the place of their choosing. SPPU will be the first government university in the state to use this method for entrance exams. IITs have been using this online method extensively.” he said.

According to a varsity official, applicants will be given login details and the exam process will be closely monitored by the system to check if any unfair means is used by the student. The proctor system will invigilate candidates through video. Suspicious test-takers will be warned three times, before being disqualified from using unfair means.