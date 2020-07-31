e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / SPPU opts for web proctored entrance exams

SPPU opts for web proctored entrance exams

cities Updated: Jul 31, 2020 20:05 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), for the first time, will log on to remote-proctored online entrance test for its courses this year due to the coronavirus situation.

“We will be using the proctored test method for graduate courses entrance exams after the trials carried out were successful. The online entrance exams of graduate courses are scheduled for August 16. We plan to use the method for post graduate courses also,” said SPPU vice-chancellor professor Nitin Karmalkar.

“Students can give exams by using electronic gadgets like smartphone, tablet, laptop, desktop computers and cyber cafes at the place of their choosing. SPPU will be the first government university in the state to use this method for entrance exams. IITs have been using this online method extensively.” he said.

According to a varsity official, applicants will be given login details and the exam process will be closely monitored by the system to check if any unfair means is used by the student. The proctor system will invigilate candidates through video. Suspicious test-takers will be warned three times, before being disqualified from using unfair means.

top news
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Delhi L-G rejects AAP’s move for hotels, weekly bazars under Unlock 3
Delhi L-G rejects AAP’s move for hotels, weekly bazars under Unlock 3
Andhra Pradesh posts record 10,376 Covid cases on Friday, logs over 30k cases in just three days
Andhra Pradesh posts record 10,376 Covid cases on Friday, logs over 30k cases in just three days
Rhea issues statement on Sushant death case, says ‘truth shall prevail’
Rhea issues statement on Sushant death case, says ‘truth shall prevail’
Coronavirus impact will be felt far into the future, says WHO chief
Coronavirus impact will be felt far into the future, says WHO chief
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths
India extends ban on international flights till August 31
India extends ban on international flights till August 31
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In