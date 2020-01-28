Spurned lover sets woman on fire in Bareilly

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:42 IST

A woman was set on fire by her spurned lover after she refused to live with him and returned to her husband in Bareilly’s Subhash Nagar area on Sunday evening.

The victim, Meenu Devi, 30, was admitted to the district hospital by her mother-in-law Parwati Devi with the help of police, where her condition was reported to be critical. The accused, Vinod Kumar, with whom Meenu had eloped in February 2019 leaving her two children and husband Chandra Pal, is absconding, according to the police.

“We have filed an FIR against Vinod Kumar and are searching for him. The victim is admitted at the district hospital and doctors are trying to save her life,” said Subhash Nagar SHO Harish Chandra Joshi.

Doctors have advised Chandra Pal to take her to a higher facility, as her condition is deteriorating rapidly. Meenu Devi, according to reports, had eloped with Vinod Kumar in February 2019. They lived in a rented accommodation in Rampur and Meenu is also said to have given birth to girl child from Vinod during this period.

But the relationship soon turned sour as Kumar, a liquor addict, started to assault her frequently following which she deserted him and returned to her husband Pal in January, this year. Police said Vinod came to her house on Sunday evening when Pal was out. “They probably had heated argument after which Vinod poured petrol on her and set her on fire,” said the SHO.