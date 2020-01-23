e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / SRCC students allege discussion on CAA protests cancelled

SRCC students allege discussion on CAA protests cancelled

cities Updated: Jan 23, 2020 21:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The North-East cell of Delhi University’s (DU) Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has alleged that the college administration did not allow them to hold a panel discussion on the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Northeastern states on Thursday, citing “unavoidable circumstances”.

Members of the cell alleged that the college students’ union had asked the administration to cancel the event. In a statement, the North-East cell of the SRCC, said, “The event scheduled to take place today (Thursday) stands cancelled by the administration. In an emergency meeting held merely hours before the event, the administration and the principal informed us that the event is cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. We were told that they received information about the possibility of violence on campus if the event was to take place. We were told that the panel invited by the cell was political.”

It further stated, “We insisted that this was not a politically motivated event and that it was conducted because there is a complete lack of awareness about the Northeast protests in college. We are extremely disheartened that the event was cancelled. More than that, we are appalled by the message circulated by the Students Union that claims that our event can lead violence in the campus.”

Gajendra Chaudhary, president of the SRCC students’ union, said that they had informed the administration on Wednesday about the event. “We got to know that the panel invited by the organisers was completely political. We informed the administration on Wednesday night that there were chances of violence during this event. The administration considered our request and cancelled the event,” he said.

A section of SRCC students on Thursday also alleged that posters with messages “Mandir ban raha hai (Temple is being built)” have surfaced on their campus. The students had on Tuesday written to the SRCC principal Simrit Kaur saying, “The students’ union of the college is promoting their upcoming event Business Conclave with communal posters at the campus. We request you to look into the matter and penalise those involved with misusing their office.”

Chaudhary said that there is nothing communal about the posters. “The Supreme Court has already given its decision in the Ram Mandir case. What’s communal about that? We have already issued an apology on our Facebook page for those who are hurt. The posters are being removed now,” he said.

Despite several attempts Kaur did not respond to the calls and texts sent to seek comment. A senior official at the college, requesting anonymity, said, “The permission was denied because the organisers did not seek prior approval for the event. They can hold it later by following the due process.” The official did not comment on the posters.

top news
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
‘If I was not a minister, I would have bid for Air India’: Piyush Goyal
‘If I was not a minister, I would have bid for Air India’: Piyush Goyal
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
Assam: Over 600 militants of 8 outfits surrender, submit over 170 weapons
Assam: Over 600 militants of 8 outfits surrender, submit over 170 weapons
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities