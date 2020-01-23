SRCC students allege discussion on CAA protests cancelled

cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 21:16 IST

New Delhi: The North-East cell of Delhi University’s (DU) Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has alleged that the college administration did not allow them to hold a panel discussion on the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Northeastern states on Thursday, citing “unavoidable circumstances”.

Members of the cell alleged that the college students’ union had asked the administration to cancel the event. In a statement, the North-East cell of the SRCC, said, “The event scheduled to take place today (Thursday) stands cancelled by the administration. In an emergency meeting held merely hours before the event, the administration and the principal informed us that the event is cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. We were told that they received information about the possibility of violence on campus if the event was to take place. We were told that the panel invited by the cell was political.”

It further stated, “We insisted that this was not a politically motivated event and that it was conducted because there is a complete lack of awareness about the Northeast protests in college. We are extremely disheartened that the event was cancelled. More than that, we are appalled by the message circulated by the Students Union that claims that our event can lead violence in the campus.”

Gajendra Chaudhary, president of the SRCC students’ union, said that they had informed the administration on Wednesday about the event. “We got to know that the panel invited by the organisers was completely political. We informed the administration on Wednesday night that there were chances of violence during this event. The administration considered our request and cancelled the event,” he said.

A section of SRCC students on Thursday also alleged that posters with messages “Mandir ban raha hai (Temple is being built)” have surfaced on their campus. The students had on Tuesday written to the SRCC principal Simrit Kaur saying, “The students’ union of the college is promoting their upcoming event Business Conclave with communal posters at the campus. We request you to look into the matter and penalise those involved with misusing their office.”

Chaudhary said that there is nothing communal about the posters. “The Supreme Court has already given its decision in the Ram Mandir case. What’s communal about that? We have already issued an apology on our Facebook page for those who are hurt. The posters are being removed now,” he said.

Despite several attempts Kaur did not respond to the calls and texts sent to seek comment. A senior official at the college, requesting anonymity, said, “The permission was denied because the organisers did not seek prior approval for the event. They can hold it later by following the due process.” The official did not comment on the posters.