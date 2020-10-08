Srinagar: Medical college suspends 7 nurses after protest over new duty roster

cities

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 16:33 IST

Seven nurses, four of them females, have been suspended by Kashmir’s premier health institute, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), after they protested against the newly introduced three-tier duty roster.

Terming their suspension as ‘intimidation,’ the nurses accused the SKIMS administration of punishing them for raising their voice even as the hospital said the protesters were ‘instigating’ others.

Also read: J&K witnesses dip in daily Covid count in October

SKIMS suspended four nurses on October 3 after a token protest on the institute’s premises and then another three on October 5 when the protest spilled onto the streets.