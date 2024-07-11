Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.3 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024
Jul 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on July 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 11, 2024, is 27.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.3 °C and 32.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 07:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.67 °C and 31.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 85.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 12, 2024
|28.24 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 13, 2024
|24.86 °C
|Light rain
|July 14, 2024
|27.81 °C
|Light rain
|July 15, 2024
|28.47 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|28.87 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|30.26 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|30.97 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.58 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.64 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.37 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.94 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.3 °C
|Moderate rain
