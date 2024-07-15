Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.94 °C, check weather forecast for July 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 16, 2024 30.78 °C Sky is clear July 17, 2024 31.26 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 30.63 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 31.33 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 31.37 °C Sky is clear July 21, 2024 32.9 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 33.43 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.64 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.49 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.66 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.14 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.18 °C Light rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 15, 2024, is 27.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.94 °C and 33.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 05:30 AM and will set at 07:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.68 °C and 35.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 94.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

