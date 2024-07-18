Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.31 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024
Jul 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on July 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 18, 2024, is 28.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.31 °C and 33.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:41 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.48 °C and 33.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 85.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 19, 2024
|28.98 °C
|Sky is clear
|July 20, 2024
|31.78 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|32.53 °C
|Light rain
|July 22, 2024
|32.7 °C
|Light rain
|July 23, 2024
|32.13 °C
|Light rain
|July 24, 2024
|29.12 °C
|Light rain
|July 25, 2024
|30.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.8 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|33.55 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|28.37 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|20.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|25.51 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.35 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|36.74 °C
|Light rain
