Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.23 °C, check weather forecast for July 21, 2024
Jul 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on July 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 21, 2024, is 29.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.23 °C and 36.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 22, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.99 °C and 36.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 74.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 21, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 22, 2024
|32.18 °C
|Light rain
|July 23, 2024
|33.02 °C
|Light rain
|July 24, 2024
|31.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 25, 2024
|29.77 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|30.66 °C
|Light rain
|July 27, 2024
|32.06 °C
|Light rain
|July 28, 2024
|30.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.15 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|30.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.75 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.83 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|24.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.24 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|35.92 °C
|Broken clouds
